(Adds detail, background) MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexican consumer confidence fell in April by the most in nine months, pointing to weakening consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings , fell 2.1 percent last month to 90.8 from 92.8 in March, marking its biggest drop since July 2014, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday. Weak domestic demand has held back the wider economy, which is seen growing just under 3 percent this year after expanding at a 2.1 percent pace last year. April 2015 March 2015 April 2014 Index level, s/a (base 2003) 90.8 92.8 90.0 Pct change, s/a -2.1 0.0 1.3 Perception of Current -1.4 1.7 1.3 Personal Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Future -0.7 -1.3 0.3 Personal Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Perception of Country's -2.6 2.5 2.7 Current Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Country's -0.8 -0.1 -2.5 Future Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Current Ability to Buy Big -3.3 1.6 4.2 Ticket items - pct chnge Index level, original 91.3 93.1 90.3 s/a = seasonally adjusted For a link to the statistics agency's full indicator coverage: (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)