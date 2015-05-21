(Adds cut to official growth estimate, deputy finance minister
comments)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's government on
Thursday slashed its economic growth forecast to between 2.2 to
3.2 percent this year after data showed the economy grew at its
slowest pace in over a year undermined by flagging oil revenue
and weak U.S. growth.
The economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the
January-March period compared with the fourth quarter, slowing
from 0.7 percent growth in the fourth quarter, the national
statistics agency said,
A steep drop in crude prices has hit government revenue from
oil sales by state energy company Pemex, forcing the finance
ministry to rein in its infrastructure spending.
Total exports to the United States, an engine of the
economy, also slowed their expansion, as the U.S. economy grew
only 0.2 percent at an annual rate in the first quarter.
The government cut its 2015 economic growth forecast a full
percentage point from the previous outlook of 3.2-4.2 percent,
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said.
"The U.S. economy is expected to recover its dynamism during
the year, which will strengthen Mexico's non-oil exports,"
Aportela told a news conference. He also said domestic demand
was clearly improving following sluggish growth in recent years.
Analysts expect the Mexican economy will grow 2.7 percent in
2015, according to a Banamex poll on Wednesday.
"We need to see if oil output stabilizes," said Alonso
Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico City. "If crude
production keeps falling, growth could be closer to 2 percent."
Industrial output, which includes factory and crude oil
production, fell 0.2 percent compared with the previous quarter,
the steepest drop in nearly two years. Services slowed to 0.5
percent growth, the weakest in a year.
Already released statistics from Pemex have shown a drop in
crude output in the first three months of the year.
On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.5
percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2014
. That was below the 2.6 percent pace reached in the
fourth quarter.
A Reuters poll had forecast 2.4 percent growth for the
year-on-year figure and 0.3 percent for the expansion in the
first quarter versus the fourth quarter.
Mexico's monthly economic activity index
declined 0.6 percent in March compared with the prior month, the
agency said in a separate report, the steepest drop in nearly 2
years as services contracted and industrial output was flat.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and W Simon)