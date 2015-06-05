(Adds data, table, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexican consumer confidence
rose in May from a seven-month low, pointing to strengthening
consumer demand in Latin America's second economy.
Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings
, climbed 0.5 percent to 91.5 from an upwardly
revised 91.1 in April, data from the national statistics
institute showed on Friday.
Weak domestic demand has held back the wider economy, which
is seen growing around 2.66 percent this year after expanding at
a 2.1 percent pace last year.
May 2015 April 2015 May 2014
Index level, s/a (base 2003) 91.5 91.1 90.5
Pct change, s/a 0.5 -2.0 0.4
Perception of Current 0.4 -1.4 1.4
Personal Economic Situation
- pct chng
Perception of Future 0.7 -0.7 0.4
Personal Economic Situation
(1 yr) - pct chng
Perception of Country's 1.0 -2.6 0.5
Current Economic Situation -
pct chng
Perception of Country's -0.1 -0.8 1.7
Future Economic Situation (1
yr) - pct chng
Current Ability to Buy Big 1.3 -3.7 -0.3
Ticket items - pct chnge
Index level, original 92.0 91.3 90.7
s/a = seasonally adjusted
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)