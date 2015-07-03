MEXICO CITY, July 3 The slump in the Mexican
peso to a record low this week has been "exaggerated" by global
volatility but the currency should bounce back due to the
outlook for Latin America's No. 2 economy, Central Bank Governor
Agustin Carstens told the state news agency.
Carstens, in an interview with Notimex late Thursday, said
that the peso's slump "could be a transitory phenomenon" related
to global volatility and that Mexico's solid fundamentals should
support the currency.
Mexico's peso has tumbled more than 15
percent since late last year on a collapse in world oil prices
and bets that higher U.S. interest rates will draw investors out
of emerging markets.
On Thursday, the peso hit a record low 15.8420 per dollar.
Mexican inflation has continued to cool this year to a record
low below 3 percent despite the peso's losses and its impact on
import prices as a sluggish economy contains price pressures.
Carstens said monetary authorities, which include the
finance ministry, thought the peso market was operating in an
orderly manner and with sufficient liquidity, Notimex said.
Mexico avoids direct intervention in its currency markets,
but analysts at Banorte said in a note Thursday that Mexico's
currency commission could increase the amount of dollars it
sells in auctions or take other measures to try and slow the
peso's slump if the currency breaks past 16 per dollar.
Carstens said the central bank was better prepared to face
volatility due to any moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve after
Mexico this week changed its own calendar of interest rate
decisions to more closely follow upcoming Fed meetings, Notimex
reported.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)