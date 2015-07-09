(Recasts with record low, adds annual core rate, background)
MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexican annual inflation
unexpectedly ticked down to a record low as sluggish economic
growth helped contain price pressures, giving policymakers room
to hold interest rates steady.
Inflation in the 12 months through June inched
down to 2.87 percent from a previous record low of 2.88 percent
in May, data from the national statistics agency showed on
Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast a rate of 2.90 percent.
Last month, Mexico's central bank said it expected inflation
to stay below its 3 percent target for the rest of the year
after growth early this year was weaker than expected.
Mexican policymakers are facing a dilemma. While tame
inflation and a slack economy give them room to leave interest
rates low, they are expected to lift rates with the United
States in a bid to avoid a stampede out of the peso bond market.
A poll this week from Banamex showed analysts have dialed
back expectations from a 50 basis point hike this year to a 25
basis point increase.
Data showed consumer prices rose 0.17 percent
in June, just below estimates, while the core index, which
strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.21
percent during the month, in line with the poll.
Mexico's peso has slumped since late last year, hitting a
record low this week, but so far there has been little sign that
higher import costs are spurring widespread price gains.
Annual core inflation in June held at the same
2.33 percent rate seen in May, as expected in the poll.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)