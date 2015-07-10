(Adds background, construction and manufacturing breakdown)
MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican industrial output
took its steepest drop in more than a year in May as
manufacturing and construction activity tumbled, pointing to
further headwinds for Latin America's second-largest economy.
Industrial output sank by 0.4 percent in May from
April, the national statistics agency said on Friday. That was
below expectations for a 0.2 percent expansion in a Reuters poll
and the biggest decline since September 2013.
Factory output slid by 0.9 percent. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports, mostly factory goods, to the United
States.
The construction sector, which also is a component of
industrial production, shrank 1.5 percent.
In the first quarter, Mexico's economy grew at its slowest
pace in more than a year, undermined by flagging oil production
and weak U.S. demand for exports.
Data on Friday, however, showed mining expanded by 0.7
percent, with oil and gas extraction rising 1.2 percent.
Mexican crude production has been declining, and a slump in
global oil prices has dampened expectations for a tide of
investment under the country's recent opening of its energy
sector to private investment.
Compared with May 2014, industrial output fell 0.9 percent
, missing expectations for a 0.5 percent expansion.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)