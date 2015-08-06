(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 Mexico's consumer confidence index slid in July by the most in three months, pointing to further headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second largest economy. Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings , fell 1.9 percent to 91.2 from a downwardly revised 92.9 in June, data from the national statistics institute showed on Thursday. The fall was the biggest since April. The unadjusted index cooled to 92.2 during the month . Mexico consumer confidence July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 91.2 92.9 89.1 Pct change vs prior month -1.9 1.5 -0.5 Index, unadjusted 92.2 94.7 90.5 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)