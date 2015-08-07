(Adds analyst comment, details on peso)
MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled in July, posting a record low for a third month in a
row, official data showed on Friday, pointing to little pressure
on prices from a sharp slump in the peso this year.
The national statistics institute said inflation in the 12
months through July eased to 2.74 percent from
2.87 percent in June. A poll of analysts by Reuters had forecast
a rate of 2.75 percent.
The annual rate was the lowest on record, according to
central bank data going back to 1970, holding below the central
bank's 3 percent target for a third month.
Inflation is expected to remain below 3 percent for the rest
of the year, but the central bank is still forecast to raise
interest rates when U.S. borrowing costs move higher, even
though Mexican economic growth is sluggish.
Policymakers are concerned a further tumble in the peso
could hit inflation expectations. The peso has lost more than 20
percent against the dollar since the middle of last year and it
hit a record low of near 16.50 per dollar in July.
Last week, Mexico boosted its dollar auctions to defend the
currency and central bank governor Agustin Carstens warned the
bank could raise interest rates at any time, even before the
Fed, if the peso needs the support.
Economists think the central bank is unlikely to move before
the U.S. Federal Reserve unless the peso weakens much further.
"If this continues, we have a problem, but we don't have a
problem with the peso at 16.50, particularly when inflation is
running below the target," said Alberto Ramos at Goldman Sachs
in New York.
The Mexican data showed that consumer prices
rose by 0.15 in July, just below expectations. The core price
index, which strips out volatile food and energy
prices, climbed 0.17 percent, in line with the poll.
The 12-month core inflation rate came in at
2.31 percent, also in line with forecasts.
Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum,
Bernard Orr)