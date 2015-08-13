(Adds central bank, analyst comments)
MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's central bank was
divided over its decision in July to hold rates steady, with one
member arguing that a pre-emptive hike before the U.S. Federal
Reserve acts would help ease uncertainty that has hit financial
markets.
The bank board voted 3 to 1 at its July 30 meeting to hold
the benchmark rate at a record-low 3 percent,
minutes released on Thursday showed. Board member Manuel Ramos
Francia was not present for the decision.
In agreeing to keep the rate unchanged, the majority said
the economy was still weak, while inflation expectations had not
been hurt by deep losses in the peso.
The one dissenting member, who voted in favor of a
quarter-point hike, said that a "preventive" move was
convenient, given imminent rate action expected from the Fed.
The minutes do not say how each member present at the board
meeting voted.
Some members said a hike before the Fed could be justified
if Mexican financial stability was threatened by a mass sell-off
of peso bonds by foreign investors.
"They are probably sending us a signal that they are ready
to act if things get ugly," said Marco Oviedo, an analyst at
Barcalys Capital in Mexico.
Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens on Wednesday said
policymakers could act before the Fed if peso losses threaten
inflation expectations. Major businesses have warned they may
have to raise prices if the currency continues to slump.
Mexico could increase intervention if the peso hits 17 per
dollar, about 4 percent weaker from current levels, and a
disorderly move past that level could prompt the central bank to
tighten policy, according to a Reuters poll on
Wednesday.
A majority of the members thought a timely adjustment of
rates, as well as further improvements in Mexico's fiscal
stance, were needed to maintain investor confidence in the
country.
The government cut spending this year after global oil
prices tumbled, curbing income from state-run oil company Pemex.
The Finance Ministry will soon send the 2016 budget to Congress.
Mexico's peso has weakened to record lows this year over
concerns that higher U.S. borrowing costs will drive investors
to dump emerging-market assets.
The majority of board members at the July 30 policy meeting
said the inflation rate, which hit a record low for a third
consecutive month in July, would stay below the central bank's 3
percent target for the rest of the year given the slack in the
economy.
The central bank on Wednesday cuts its growth outlook for
this year on weak exports and a slump in domestic oil output.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Alan Crosby)