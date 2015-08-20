(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show growth in April-June period was
compared to first quarter, not second)
MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexican economic growth
picked up in the second quarter as the services sector expanded
at its fastest pace in a year, offsetting flat industrial output
hit by wobbling exports and sinking oil production.
The economy expanded by 0.5 percent in the
April-June period compared with the first quarter, just above
expectations and the 0.4 percent rate in the first quarter, the
national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Services picked up to 0.9 percent growth from 0.7 percent in
the prior quarter, its fastest pace since the second quarter of
2014. But industrial production showed no growth, reflecting
uneven exports to the United States.
Heavy spending by candidates and local governments ahead of
elections in July likely boosted consumption during the quarter,
economists said.
Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Mexico City,
said services growth will likely flag after the election
splurge.
"We are going to see a hangover in the second half of the
year," he said. Consumer confidence slid in July by the most in
three months.
Mexican industrial output, which includes factory and crude
oil production, was flat in the second quarter compared with the
previous quarter. Slowing production at state oil giant Pemex
has weighed.
Mexican auto production and exports fell in July, in a sign
of weakness at the start of the third quarter.
On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.2
percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2014
compared with an upwardly revised 2.6 percent
expansion in the prior three months. Analysts polled by Reuters
saw a 2.1 percent expansion in the period.
Mexico's central bank earlier this month cut its growth
forecast to between 1.7 to 2.5 percent for this year.
The finance ministry will hold a media conference later on
Thursday where it may cut its 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent
estimate for 2015 growth.
Mexico's monthly economic activity index rose
0.3 percent in June compared with the prior month, the agency
said in a separate report, as services and industrial output
rose.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by W
Simon)