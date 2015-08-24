(Adds data, background)
MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled in early August to a new record low, giving
policymakers room to hold interest rates low despite a steep
slide in the peso.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-August
cooled to 2.64 percent from 2.74 percent in the full month of
July, the national statistics institute said on Monday. A poll
of analysts by Reuters had forecast the rate would ease slightly
to 2.70 percent.
Inflation is expected to remain below 3 percent for the rest
of the year, but the central bank is still forecast to raise
interest rates when U.S. borrowing costs move higher, even
though Mexican economic growth is sluggish and the peso is weak.
Mexico's peso has hit a series of record lows against the
dollar, most recently weakening past the 17 per dollar level on
Sunday, on sinking oil prices and market fears over the Chinese
economy.
Central bank governor Agustin Carstens said last week that
the bank will do everything possible to keep inflation low and
stable in the face of the currency's depreciation.
.
He had previously warned the bank could raise interest rates
at any time, even before the Fed, if the peso needs support.
The Mexican data showed that consumer prices rose by 0.12 in
the first half of August. The analysts' poll had
forecast a 0.17 percent increase.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.12 percent in early
August, compared with expectations for 0.15 percent.
The 12-month core inflation rate came in at
2.29 percent. A rate of 2.32 percent had been forecast.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)