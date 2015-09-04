(Adds background, graphic and table)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican consumer confidence
fell to a one-year low in August, dipping for the second month
in a row in a sign that domestic demand could flag in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico's consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal
swings fell 1.2 percent to 89.9 in August, data
from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.
Mexico consumer confidence Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014
Index, seasonally adjusted 89.9 91.0 89.1
Pct change vs prior month -1.2 -2.0 0.1
Index level, original 90.4 92.2 89.7
