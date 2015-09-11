(Adds breakdown by sectors)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Mexican industrial output
unexpectedly rose in July, helped by rising oil production and
stronger construction, but factory output shrank, official data
showed on Friday.
Industrial output rose 0.2 percent compared to
June, the national statistics agency said. That was above
expectations for a 0.1 percent drop in a Reuters poll.
Factory output fell 0.5 percent from June. Mexico sends
nearly 80 percent of its exports, mostly factory goods, to the
United States.
The construction sector, which also is a component of
industrial production, rose 1.5 percent month-on-month.
Mexico's economy picked up in the second quarter on
services, but falling oil output and patchy export demand pushed
the government to revise down its growth outlook for the year to
between 2 percent and 2.8 percent.
Data on Tuesday showed mining expanded by 0.5 percent in
July from June as oil production increased.
Compared with July 2014, industrial output rose 0.7 percent
, above expectations for a 0.3 percent expansion.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)