DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
(Adds background, table of data) MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican retail sales rose in July, expanding for a third month in a row and pointing to a modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's second largest economy. Sales increased 0.5 percent in July on a monthly basis after expanding at their fastest pace in 5 months in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 5.8 percent . Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer confidence to a 1-year low last month. Retail July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.5 1.2 0.7 h year/year 5.8 5.4 1.2 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.