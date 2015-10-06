(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 Mexican consumer confidence dipped to a more than one-year low in September, sliding for the third month in a row in a sign that domestic demand could flag in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico's consumer confidence index was 89.7 in September when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, down from 89.9 in August. It was the lowest reading since June 2014. Mexico consumer confidence Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Sept 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 89.7 89.8 91.0 Pct change vs prior month -0.04 -1.2 2.3 Index level, original 90.6 90.4 91.8 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)