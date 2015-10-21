BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
(Corrects to show numbers in table are seasonally adjusted) MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Mexican retail sales rose in August, marking four consecutive months of increases, pointing to a modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Sales increased 1.5 percent in August on a monthly basis. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 6.4 percent. Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer confidence to a 1-year low in August. Retail sales, August 2015 July 2015 August 2014 seasonally adjusted (pct change) month/month 1.5 0.6 0.2 year/year 6.3 5.0 5.0 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.