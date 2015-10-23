MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 Mexico's jobless rate fell last month, raising hopes for a rebound in consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy, though unemployment still remained above levels prior to the global financial crisis. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in September, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The unadjusted rate dropped to 4.50, below expectations of 4.65 percent in a Reuters poll. The finance ministry expects the economy to grow around 2.4 percent this year. The economy expanded 2.1 percent in 2014. Sept 15 Aug 15 Sept 14 Jobless 4.2 4.3 4.8 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.50 4.68 5.09 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov Editing by W Simon)