(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 Mexico's consumer confidence index rose in October to its highest since June when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The adjusted index was 91.6 during the month, up 1.6 percent from September. Mexico consumer confidence Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 91.6 90.1 91.1 Pct change vs prior month 1.6 0.1 -0.3 Index level, original 91.3 90.6 90.6 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)