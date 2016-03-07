(Adds table, historical comparisons)
MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican consumer confidence
slid in February by the most in seven months, pointing to
headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second
largest economy.
When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index
fell 1.2 percent last month to 91.6, the national statistics
agency said on Monday, marking its biggest dip since July 2015.
Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on
weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices.
February January 2016 February 2015
2016
Index level, s/a (base 2003) 91.6 92.7 93.1
Pct change, s/a -1.2 0.7 2.3
Index level, original 88.7 92.5 90.3
s/a = seasonally adjusted
