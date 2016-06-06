(Updates with adjusted index level) MEXICO CITY, June 6 The Mexican consumer confidence index rose in May to its highest since February, national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday, pointing to steady consumer spending in Latin America's second largest economy. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose to 90.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it rose to 90.9 in May from 88.9 in the previous month. Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Index 90.4 89.6 91.5 level s/a(base 2003) Index 90.9 88.9 92.0 level original (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)