(Updates with adjusted index level)
MEXICO CITY, June 6 The Mexican consumer
confidence index rose in May to its highest since February,
national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday, pointing to
steady consumer spending in Latin America's second largest
economy.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose to
90.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it rose to 90.9 in
May from 88.9 in the previous month.
Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial
activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and
tumbling oil prices.
May 2016 April 2016 May 2015
Index 90.4 89.6 91.5
level
s/a(base
2003)
Index 90.9 88.9 92.0
level
original
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)