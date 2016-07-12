(Recasts with details on components)
MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's industrial
production rose in May for the first time in four months, as
utilities, construction and manufacturing picked up.
Mexican industrial output rose 0.3 percent in May
from April in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics
agency INEGI said on Tuesday.
Uneven demand for Mexican exports in the United States and
declining oil production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2
economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods
like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor and top trading
partner.
Among components of the data, factory output gained 0.3
percent in May, month-on-month, while utilities, which includes
power, gas and water distribution, grew by 1.4 percent, its
fastest pace of growth since July last year.
Construction gained 0.2 percent, in a sign that domestic
demand, which has helped offset slack in exports and oil output,
could be strengthening.
Industrial production was 0.4 percent higher year-over-year
.
