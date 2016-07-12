(Recasts with details on components) MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's industrial production rose in May for the first time in four months, as utilities, construction and manufacturing picked up. Mexican industrial output rose 0.3 percent in May from April in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday. Uneven demand for Mexican exports in the United States and declining oil production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2 economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor and top trading partner. Among components of the data, factory output gained 0.3 percent in May, month-on-month, while utilities, which includes power, gas and water distribution, grew by 1.4 percent, its fastest pace of growth since July last year. Construction gained 0.2 percent, in a sign that domestic demand, which has helped offset slack in exports and oil output, could be strengthening. Industrial production was 0.4 percent higher year-over-year . (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)