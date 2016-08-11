(Updates throughout with details from the report) MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's industrial production ticked up for the second month in a row in June, driven by a jump in utilities and a rise in construction and manufacturing, data showed on Thursday. Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in June from May in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency INEGI said. Uneven demand for Mexican manufactured exports in the United States and declining oil production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2 economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor and top trading partner. Utilities, which includes power, gas and water distribution, expanded by 1.1 percent in June, month-on-month, marking a third straight month of gains. Factory output and construction both gained 0.4 percent in the month. Mining, which includes oil production, was down for the fifth month in a row, dropping 0.7 percent. Industrial production was 0.6 percent higher year-over-year . (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Will Dunham)