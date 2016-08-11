(Updates throughout with details from the report)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's industrial
production ticked up for the second month in a row in June,
driven by a jump in utilities and a rise in construction and
manufacturing, data showed on Thursday.
Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in
June from May in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics agency INEGI said.
Uneven demand for Mexican manufactured exports in the United
States and declining oil production have weighed on Latin
America's No. 2 economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly
factory-made goods like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor
and top trading partner.
Utilities, which includes power, gas and water distribution,
expanded by 1.1 percent in June, month-on-month, marking a third
straight month of gains. Factory output and construction both
gained 0.4 percent in the month.
Mining, which includes oil production, was down for the
fifth month in a row, dropping 0.7 percent.
Industrial production was 0.6 percent higher year-over-year
.
