(Corrects to show jobless rate was lowest since June 2008, not Sept 2008) MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate dipped in July to its lowest in over eight years. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in July , the national statistics agency said on Monday, its lowest since June 2008. July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 Jobless 3.8 3.9 4.4 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.01 3.93 4.72 rate (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)