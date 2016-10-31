(Adds details on components of GDP)
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's economy is on track
to post its fastest growth in more than two years as services
growth picked up in the third quarter even as industrial output
shrank, preliminary data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product grew more than expected in a Reuters
poll, up by about 1.0 percent from the prior quarter, according
to seasonally adjusted data from Mexico's statistics agency
(INEGI).
If confirmed by data on Nov. 23, that would be the fastest
quarterly expansion since the second quarter of 2014.
Economists polled had expected a 0.8 percent increase in GDP
in the July-September period. The economy shrank 0.2 percent in
the second quarter, its first contraction in three years.
According to INEGI's initial estimates, the industrial
sector contracted 0.1 percent from the April-June period. Weak
demand in the United States for Mexican-made goods has weighed
on Latin America's second biggest economy.
Mexico's agricultural sector grew 1.2 percent, the data
showed, while services grew 1.5 percent, on track to post its
fastest quarterly expansion since the third quarter of 2011.
Compared with the third quarter of 2015, GDP expanded 2.0
percent, slightly above analysts' expectations for 1.9 percent
growth. Growth was 2.5 percent in the second quarter compared to
the year-ago period.
