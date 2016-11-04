(Adds quotes from finance minister, background)
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Market volatility ahead of
the U.S. election has given Mexico the chance to model how the
Nov. 8 vote could affect banks and corporations, Finance
Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday, adding that the
government was ready to act if needed.
The peso currency has been whiplashed by fears of victory
for Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has vowed to build a
massive southern border wall and threatened to ditch a trade
deal with Mexico and Canada if he cannot recast it in the United
States' favor.
"This (volatility) has given us the chance to not only model
how banks, corporations and different economic variables are
reacting, but to see it in real time with scenarios of great
volatility," Meade told local radio.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said this week that
Mexico was preparing a contingency plan for an "adverse" outcome
in the U.S. presidential election.
Meade said it was important to have mechanisms in place to
enable Mexico to cope with a "surprise" outcome.
In September, Mexico ordered its banks to carry out stress
tests to evaluate the macroeconomic impact of a potential Trump
victory. Mexico said its banks had performed well in the
tests.
A win for Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton is
expected to further pummel the peso and Mexico's stock market.
In recent weeks, Clinton's lead over Trump has narrowed in
public opinion polls.
Meade said the government had passed its 2017 budget and
unveiled a business plan for state oil company Pemex before the
election to build confidence in Mexico's economic stability.
He said the government was ready to act if Trump wins the
election on Tuesday, but would not take measures in hurry.
"We are alert and we have instruments to act, depending on
what we see," he said, without giving details on what type of
measures Mexico could take.
Economists at 4Cast said possible actions by Carstens could
include raising interest rates, supporting the peso with
reserves and drawing down on a special International Monetary
Fund flexible credit line.
