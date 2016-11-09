By Michael O'Boyle
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's central bank is seen
raising its key interest rate by at least 75 basis points on
Wednesday if U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the
U.S. election to become the country's next president, three
economists said.
Trump, who has threatened to rip up the North American Free
Trade Agreement and build a wall between Mexico and the U.S.
border, was leading the vote against Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton, according to media projections.
Trump's lead pushed the peso to a record low, falling around
13 percent and breaking the 20 pesos-per-dollar barrier in its
biggest fall since the 1994 Tequila Crisis.
Three economists told Reuters they expected the Banco de
Mexico to raise its benchmark interest rate by between 75 and
150 basis points in an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday if
Trump wins. One of them said the bank could opt for a swap with
the U.S. Federal Reserve depending how the peso evolves.
"It is going to be quite difficult to navigate through
this," said Carlos Serrano, an economist at Bancomer in Mexico
City. He said the central bank needed to act swiftly.
Serrano thought an emergency hike of at least 100 basis
points was needed to help calm markets. If foreign investors
start to dump peso-denominated bonds in a stampede for the
exits, the central bank could hike again, he said.
Mexico's peso had already been one of the worst performing
major currencies this year and the central bank has hiked
interest rates three times this year in a bid to support the
currency and keep its weakness from driving up inflation.
The bank last moved in September, when it raised its
benchmark rate 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, its
highest level since the crisis year of 2009, when the Mexican
economy was mired in the global economic crisis.
Interest rate increases and interventions in the market have
been Mexico's main tools to support the peso, which is down
around 18 percent so far this year.
The bank was next scheduled to meet to discuss rates on
November 17.
The central bank usually only changes its benchmark rate at
scheduled policy meetings. In February, it acted without
announcing it was having a meeting after a deep peso slump.
Gabriel Casillas, an economist at Banorte, said the peso
could suffer for months as the market tries to figure out what
Trump could do in office.
"The worst part will be when we know the results and before
the inauguration. Because of the uncertainty of what Trump could
do, consumers will postpone purchases, companies will postpone
investments," Casillas said.
Casillas thinks a Trump victory could shave up to 0.3
percentage points off Mexico's gross domestic product this year.
But things could look up once Trump is in office and he finds it
harder than expected to unwind free trade with Mexico.
"I don't think Trump will do a lot of the things he said he
will do," he said.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Mary Milliken)