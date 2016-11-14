MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hike interest rates on Thursday after the election
of Donald Trump as U.S. president sparked a historic tumble in
the peso currency that threatens to fan inflation.
The central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate
by half a percentage point to 5.25 percent,
according to the median of a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
Eleven analysts expected a half-percentage point increase,
three saw a 75 basis point hike and one bank expected a full
percentage point increase.
Mexico's peso sank to a record low last week
after it saw its biggest two-day loss since a 1995 devaluation.
The peso has lost more than 6 percent since the central bank
last raised its benchmark interest rate in late September.
The peso had been pressured since mid-August whenever Trump
gained ground in polls. Trump has threatened to unwind a free
trade deal with Mexico and to block the money sent home by
migrants to pay for a border wall.
The central bank has lifted borrowing costs three times
already this year in half-percentage point hikes in a bid to
support the peso, which has also been hurt by concerns about
rising government debt.
Mexico's annual inflation rate rose past the central bank's
3 percent target level in October for the first time in over a
year and a half and analysts expect the peso's recent losses
could drive further price increases.
The central bank will issue its decision on Thursday at 1
p.m. local time. (1900 GMT)
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)