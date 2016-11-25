(Recasts with details on factory exports) MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexican factory exports fell by the most in nearly four years in October, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports fell by 5.9 percent in October from September, the biggest drop since January 2013. Mexico exports mostly factory-made goods and uneven demand in top trading partner, the United States, has weighed on Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico posted a $835 million trade deficit in October when adjusted for seasonal swings, down from nearly $1.3 billion in September. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $900 million. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)