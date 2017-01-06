TREASURIES-Yields dip on month-end buying, U.S. inflation data

* Month-end buying for portfolio rebalancing pushes yields lower * Year-over-year core PCE price index at 1.5 pct in April * U.S. data stokes doubts over 2017 Fed rate hikes past June (Adds table, updates prices) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 30 Yields on most U.S. Treasury bonds and notes fell to their lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday on month-end buying and after U.S. inflation data reinforced doubts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest ra