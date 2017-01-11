(Adds breakdown, historical comparisons)
MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican industrial output
was flat in November as factory production rose to its fastest
pace in nearly a year but mining shrank, Mexico's national
statistics office said on Wednesday.
Mexican industrial production was unchanged
compared to the prior month, data showed, and down from a 0.2
percent expansion in the prior month.
Factory output rose 0.7 percent, its fastest expansion since
December 2015, while mining, which includes oil production,
slumped 1.0 percent.
In annual terms, industrial output increased 0.3
percent in November.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Paul Simao)