MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's annual inflation
shot up in early January to its fastest pace in over four years,
stoked by a government-led increase in gasoline prices and
raising the chances of another interest rate hike next month.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-January was 4.78
percent, the national statistics institute said on
Tuesday, the highest half-month reading since September, 2012.
A hike in low octane gasoline prices contributed most to the
increase, data showed. The government raised fuel costs by up to
20 percent starting Jan. 1, prompting looting, blockades and
marches.
Mexicans feeling the pinch from fuel prices are worried
about it fanning food and other basics, adding to the
unpopularity of the government ahead of elections this year and
next.
The government is also grappling with sluggish growth and
tough talks with U.S. President Donald Trump about a trade pact
that underpins Mexico's economy.
It is expected to raise fuel prices again in February,
although if oil prices drop, it could lower prices instead.
A Reuters poll projected the inflation rate would accelerate
to 4.51 percent from 3.36 percent in the full month of December,
a two-year high. Mexico's central bank expects inflation to head
toward 4 percent next year before easing back toward its 3
percent target in 2018.
Banco de Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 50
basis points to 5.75 percent in December in a bid to cool
inflation after the peso fell to record lows on Trump's victory.
It was the fifth rate hike in 2016 by policymakers concerned
the peso could push consumer prices higher. Analysts
increasingly expect another rates move at its Feb. 9 meeting.
In a client note after the inflation numbers were released,
Capital Economics predicted a 50 basis point hike next month.
The annual reading of the core price index,
stripping out some volatile food and energy prices, reached 3.72
percent in early January, below a forecast 3.77 percent, as the
weak peso pushed up import prices.
On a monthly basis, Mexican consumer prices
rose 1.51 percent during the first half of January, their
biggest pickup since the first half of January, 1999. The core
price index climbed 0.37 percent.
Separate data on Tuesday showed November economic activity
rose by 0.2 percent, as industry was flat and the
services sector expanded by 0.2 percent. On an annual basis, the
economy expanded by 3.7 percent in November 2016.
