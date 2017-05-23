(Adds table, background)
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Mexican retail sales
unexpectedly fell by the most in more than three years in March,
official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that domestic demand
may be cooling after solid growth in recent quarters.
Retail sales fell 1.3 percent in March from February, the
national statistics agency said. That was the biggest
month-on-month drop since August 2013. Economists in a Reuters
poll had projected an increase of 0.3 percent.
Mexico revised its official 2017 growth estimate upward on
Monday after data showed the economy grew more than expected in
the first quarter despite uncertainty about how U.S. President
Donald Trump's policies will hit exports and investment.
Retail sales March 2017 Feb 2017 March 2016
(pct change)
month/month -1.3 2.1 2.8
year/year 6.1 3.6 6.4
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)