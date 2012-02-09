* Annual Jan inflation hits over 1-year high at 4.05 pct

* Consumer prices up 0.71 pct as food prices spike

* Core prices up 0.45 pct stoked by recent peso weakness

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 Mexican annual inflation rate rose more than expected in January, edging past the central bank's 4 percent limit, but a sharp recovery of the peso could cool price pressures ahead.

Consumer prices rose 4.05 percent in the 12-month period through January, up from 3.82 percent in December, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Analysts expected a rate of 3.96 percent.

Prices spiked for agricultural products, such as green tomatoes, and corn tortillas, Mexico's staple food.

Mexican central bankers say they can tolerate inflation of up to 4 percent. Annual inflation rose in January at its fastest pace since the 4.40 percent rate in December 2010.

But an about 10 percent rebound in the Mexican peso this year has brought the currency back to around 12.70 per dollar, which should help cheapen imports, cool inflation.

The consumer price index rose 0.71 percent in January, after climbing 0.82 percent in December. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.62 percent.

The core consumer price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.45 percent in January after climbing 0.51 percent in December. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.42 percent increase.