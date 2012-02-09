* Annual Jan inflation hits over 1-year high at 4.05 pct

* Consumer prices up 0.71 pct as food prices spike

* Core prices up 0.45 pct stoked by recent peso weakness

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 Mexico's annual inflation rate rose above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling for the first time in over a year in January, but an imminent interest rate increase is unlikely due to expectations prices will cool in coming months.

Consumer prices rose 4.05 percent in the 12-month period through January, up from 3.82 percent in December, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Analysts had expected a rate of 3.96 percent.

Mexican policymakers insist that the rise in inflation is likely temporary since it has been fueled by volatile food prices that should not spur wider pressures. Moreover, core inflation dipped in January from December, and a sharp recovery in the peso should help cool import prices.

"Mexico will not hike, because core inflation is trending lower and inflation expectations are stable," said Roberto Melzi, a stategist at Barclays in New York.

Prices spiked higher for agricultural products, such as green tomatoes, and corn tortillas, Mexico's staple food, a breakdown of the January data showed.

Mexican central bankers say they can tolerate inflation of up to 4 percent. Annual inflation rose in January at its fastest pace since the 4.40 percent rate in December 2010.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps edged up slightly after the data as investors added to bets that the central bank could raise its benchmark interest rate from 4.50 percent in the coming two years.

But analysts said the central bank is unlikely to raise rates as the economy remains sluggish and is still not running at full steam since the deep impact of the 2008-2009 recession.

A rebound of about 10 percent in the Mexican peso this year has brought the currency back to around 12.70 per dollar, which should help cheapen imports, cool inflation and even give policymakers room to cut interest rates, if needed.

"We might get a lower inflation because of the peso in the coming months...I think we are closer to a cut than a hike," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura Securities, who expects the central bank to hold rates steady this year.

The consumer price index rose 0.71 percent in January, after climbing 0.82 percent in December. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.62 percent.

The core consumer price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.45 percent in January after climbing 0.51 percent in December. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.42 percent increase.

Mexico's central bank told the government in late January that high food prices should not stoke wider pressures and would be temporary.

Mexico's central bankers have been split over the outlook for inflation and peso gains have only eased the concerns of some board members about the risks to inflation.

Fears that Europe's debt troubles could spark a global financial crisis seem to have eased since December, fueling appetite for riskier assets and boosting the Mexican peso.

However, analysts warn a messy default by Greece could still send shockwaves through the global credit system, hammer the peso and renew pressures on import prices.