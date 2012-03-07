MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican gross fixed
investment rose in December as the measure of spending on
machinery, equipment and new construction gained steam for the
second month in a row.
Gross fixed investment rose 1.8 percent in
December from November, the national statistics agency said on
Wednesday.
On a year-over-year basis, gross fixed investment rose 6.6
percent compared to December 2010.
The gauge, a lagging indicator, gives a delayed measure of
sentiment toward making big capital investments in Mexico.
Growth in the Mexican economy is expected to slow somewhat
this year to around 3.34 percent, according to the latest
central bank poll, after expanding 3.9 percent in 2011.