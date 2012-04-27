* Economists call for no move from 4.50 pct
* Market bets on a 25-bps cut to record low
* Cooling inflation may justify lower borrowing costs
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's central bank may
cut interest rates for the first time in nearly three years on
Friday in a decision that could split the board and test the
market's confidence in policymakers' will to rein in inflation.
Markets and analysts are divided over the chance of a 25
basis point cut to the country's benchmark interest rate to a
record low of 4.25 percent.
Most economists expected the bank to hold but said there was
a chance that central bank governor Agustin Carstens may have
convinced a majority of the five-person board to lower the
country's key rate after holding costs steady since mid-2009.
While Brazil aggressively slashed borrowing costs since last
August to head off a global slowdown, Mexico stood pat while its
economy followed the arc of the U.S. recovery and its peso
whipsawed with global markets.
Although policymakers gave no clear sign of an imminent cut
following their last meeting in March, minutes later showed at
least two had argued to move the rate lower.
In an interview on Saturday, Carstens said Mexico could
afford to grow and create jobs without fanning inflation, which
he said would near the central bank's 3 percent target in the
next year.
Other policymakers have argued there is no room to cut while
inflation expectations remain well above 3 percent.
"It is very clear that the position of the governor is to
cut rates," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New
York. "But will he be willing to cut given that some members are
against that view?"
Most economists expect Mexico to hold its key interest rate
steady at 4.50 percent, according to a Reuters poll from last
week.
Since the March 30 minutes, the market has tilted to bet on
at least a 25 basis point cut, driving a 3 percent loss in the
peso and a 20 basis point slump in yields on short-term
interest rate swap contracts.
Meanwhile, a patch of soft U.S. data may bode for an
economic slowdown that could weigh heavily in Mexico, which
sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.
Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City,
said it still looks more likely that growth will remain strong
and inflation above target. He expects no move in the 9 a.m.
(1400 GMT) statement. "It is a really close call," he said.
Some analysts said a split vote might hold the bank from
cutting, especially since it would be the first such move under
Carstens, who took over in 2010. But others said the inflation
outlook was now more benign than a few months ago.
In the minutes of the March decision, a majority agreed that
if inflation data kept looking good, it may be time to lower
borrowing costs.
Mexican data this week showed much cooler inflation in early
April at 3.40 percent, giving policymakers some cover to lower
borrowing costs.
"I don't think they need much more," said Alonso Cervera, an
economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico City, who is calling for
three 25 basis point cuts in the next three meetings.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)