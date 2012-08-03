* Most Mexican central bankers see inflation spike as
temporary
* Vigilant for any spread in price pressures
* Mexico consumer confidence highest since April 2008
* Boost follows opposition win in presidential election
By Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Mexican central bankers are
playing down a temporary spike in inflation but will act if they
think raising credit costs can help contain prices, minutes of
their July rate meeting showed on Fri day.
Banco de Mexico policymakers were unanimous in their
decision to keep interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent, where
they have been for three years.
Despite a recent rise in inflation to 1/1-2-year highs
, most central bankers thought the balance of risks
to prices in the medium term had improved and the spike, which
has been driven by higher fresh produce prices, would prove
temporary.
But they also said that if inflation pressures became more
widespread, they would not hesitate to raise rates for the first
time since before the global financial crisis struck in 2008.
"All members agreed that if they observed inflation
pressures that could be contained by monetary policy, the board
would not hesitate to act," the minutes said.
The yield on Mexico's two-year interest rate swap ticked up
after the minutes as investors saw less chance of
a cut in the coming years. Investors are largely betting on
steady rates ahead, with a slight chance of a cut over the next
two years priced in.
Mexico's steady stance contrasts with Brazil, where rates
have been cut to record lows, and Colombia, which lowered rates
unexpectedly on July 27 for the first time in more than two
years in the face of a worsening global environment.
Pedro Tuesta, an analyst at 4Cast in Washington, said the
majority of board members seemed to believe a coming slowdown in
Latin America's second-biggest economy would be enough to
contain inflation pressures.
"But I do not see any indication that they are thinking
about cutting in the rest of the year," Tuesta said.
The peso has also recovered more than 10 percent from
a three-year low hit earlier in the year, which should help trim
inflation in the future by capping the cost of imported goods.
Central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on July 26 that
the spike in inflation was due to temporary rises in
agricultural prices and inflation should ease by year-end.
CONFIDENCE BOOST
Defying a recent weak run of economic data, separate figures
showed consumer confidence jumped to its highest in four years
last month after voters elected a new government that has
promised to boost economic growth.
Consumer confidence rose to 96.9 in July when adjusted for
seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said, the
highest since April 2008. This compared with a reading of 95.7
in June, which was adjusted slightly upward from the original.
The boost followed presidential elections on July 1 when the
party that ruled Mexico for much of last century, the
Institutional Revolutionary Party or PRI, ousted the incumbent
National Action Party (PAN).
Incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office in
December, has promised labor, fiscal and energy reforms in a bid
to lift annual growth to 6 percent, well above the average 2.6
percent annual rate of the last two decades.
All five components of the confidence index rose, with
Mexicans more optimistic about the outlook for their personal
finances and for the economy in general.
The unadjusted consumer confidence index also rose, to 98.9
in July from 95.5 in June.