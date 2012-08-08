* Investment falls 2.4 pct in May compared to April

* Investment up 7.4 pct compared with a year earlier

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican gross fixed investment fell by the most in nearly 3-1/2 years in May in a sign that a global slowdown may be weighing on companies' confidence in further growth.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction fell 2.4 percent in May from April, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

May's dip was the biggest since December 2008, when Mexico was in the midst of a deep recession, and the data marked the first slide following six-straight months of increasing investment.

Solid demand for Mexican exports, especially automobiles, has propped up growth in the first half of the year, but signs of economic weakness in the United States are expected to drag on Mexico's factories, which send most of their exports north.

"Moderating consumption growth and the challenging external backdrop, including soft industrial data in the US, may turn domestic agents more defensive in terms of capex (capital expenditure) spending for the remainder of the year," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a note to clients.

Imported machinery and equipment fell 3.46 percent in May compared with April. A 9 percent slump in the peso currency that month may also have affected purchases.

Gross fixed investment in May was up 7.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.