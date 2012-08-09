* Annual inflation highest since March 2010 at 4.42 pct
* Main driver is egg and fresh produce prices
* Markets stick to bests interest rates will stay on hold
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Mexican annual inflation
accelerated to its highest rate in more than two years i n July
on a surge in egg and fresh produce prices, but bets did not
waver that policymakers will hold interest rates steady in the
coming months.
Annual inflation rose to 4.42 percent last
month, i n line with expectations in a Reuters poll and up from
4.34 percent in June, the national statistics agency said on
Thursday.
July's inflation marked the fastest full-month pace since
March 2010, well past the central bank's limit of 4 percent, but
the most pressure came from higher egg and produce prices
following an outbreak of avian flu in western Mexico and bad
weather which has affected crops.
Central bank board member Manuel Sanchez told Reuters on
Tuesday the spike in inflation will be temporary. Policymakers
are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 4.50 percent
this year to protect Mexico from the risk of a deeper global
slowdown.
"Inflation pressures will persist, so it seems hard to
believe they could lower rates ahead, but they will not hike
either with a global environment where other banks are lowering
rates," said Alejandro Padilla, an analyst at Banorte-IXE in
Mexico City.
U.S. demand for Mexican exports has supported growth in
Mexico so far this year despite a global slowdown in Europe and
Asia that has pushed Brazil to slash borrowing costs to support
growth.
Yields on interest rate swaps were little changed as
the market stuck to bets that Mexico will hold its benchmark
interest rate steady at 4.50 percent into 2014 despite signs of
a slowdown in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner,
which could weaken growth ahead.
Consumer prices rose 0.56 percent in July
compared with Reuters poll estimates of 0.55 percent and a 0.46
percent increase in June.
Egg prices surged 15.19 percent over the year while chicken
prices were up 3.92 percent, root vegetables 21.5 percent and
oranges up 24 percent. Annual inflation in agricultural prices
was 11.27 percent, more than double the rate recorded two months
ago.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile
food and energy prices, rose 0. 3 1 percent c ompared to an
expected 0.27 percent and a 0.22 percent rise in June.
Mexican policymakers have worried that a weak peso could fan
inflation since it weakened fast past 12 per U.S. dollar last
year. A weaker currency makes imported goods more expensive for
domestic consumers in peso terms.
The currency has recovered about 11 percent from a
three-year low hit in early June to trade at 13.1650 per dollar
on Thursday.
Non-food core goods inflation rose 3.6 percent in the 12
months through July, up from 3.29 percent in June, suggesting
the weak peso is pushing up prices since imports are more
expensive due to the weak peso.
Central bank board members noted in their July meeting that
the output gap had closed, which could signal the start of
home-grown price risks.
However, core services prices, a key gauge to measure if
economic growth is pressuring prices, rose only 2.5 percent in
twelve months through July.
Mexico's economy accelerated at the start of 2012 but data
suggests growth eased in the second quarter, w ith gross domestic
product figures on the period due on Aug. 16.