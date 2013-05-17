MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's government on Friday lowered its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing disappointing first quarter growth data in Latin America's No.2 economy.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela lowered the government's annual growth forecast from a prior estimate of 3.5 percent.

Mexico's annual growth slumped sharply at the start of 2013 to its weakest in three years despite unexpected strength in the services sector, backing expectations of a further interest rate cut later in 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)