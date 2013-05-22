MEXICO CITY May 22 Foreign direct investment in
Mexico rose to a six-year high in the first quarter on steep
flows from the United States and strong interest in the
manufacturing sector, according to preliminary data from the
Economy Ministry.
Foreigners poured $4.99 billion into Latin America's No. 2
economy in the first quarter, up 14 percent from last year and
the highest investment since 2007, the ministry's preliminary
estimates showed.
The figure, which tracks investments of 767 foreign
companies that formally reported to the National Registry of
Foreign Investment, is dominated by flows into the manufacturing
sector, which received 65 percent of the total.
The United States accounts for the lion's share of the
funding, at 49 percent of the total, followed by Germany, Japan
and Spain.
Data this month showed Mexican industrial output dropped by
the most in more than three years in March, pulled down by
Easter holidays cutting into production and accurately
predicting a slowdown in growth in the first quarter.
Mexico's annual economic growth slumped in early 2013 to its
weakest in three years, prompting the government to cut growth
estimates and feeding expectations of another interest rate cut.
The ministry also announced an upwardly revised $13.43
billion in FDI for 2012, up from the previously reported $12.66
billion.