MEXICO CITY, June 17 A recent spike in Mexican inflation is temporary and although upside price risks prevail, so far there are no signs of knock-on effects, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Monday.

"Given the temporary nature of recent pressures, it is likely that inflation will soon resume a downward trend toward the 3 percent permanent target," Sanchez said in a speech posted on the bank's website. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)