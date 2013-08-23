BRIEF-Skyharbour announces $2 mln private placement of common and flow-through shares
MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate notched 4.93 percent in July, according to data that appeared on the national statistics agency's website on Friday ahead of schedule.
The headline unadjusted rate was 5.12 percent in July, according to the same preliminary data.
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.