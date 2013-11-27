MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Mexico's finance ministry on
Wednesday announced a 4.672 billion peso ($357.17 million) plan
to boost finances in the Western state of Michoacan which has
been marred by drug violence.
Under the program, Mexico's infrastructure development bank
would provide 560 million pesos to help the state refinance
debt. The state would receive an additional 4.1 billion pesos
for new investments, if it improves its public finances.
Michoacan and its municipalities have amassed about 16.4
billion pesos in debt, according to finance ministry figures.
Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party proposed a
reform in February to rein in runaway state debt by allowing the
finance ministry to guarantee it when local governments meet
certain criteria.
Mexico's lower house has approved the bill, but the Senate
has yet to take it up.
Michoacan has been at the center of Mexico's wave of
drug-related violence, with about 1,000 people a month dying in
gangland killings. About 80,000 people have died since 2007 in
cartel violence.
Last week authorities discovered dozens of corpses on the
border of Michoacan and Jalisco state, where a clutch of rival
cartels operate.