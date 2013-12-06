MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexico's central bank held
interest rates at a record low on Friday citing tame inflation
and a fragile economic recovery in a move that raised bets rates
will remain steady for months.
The Banco de Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate
at 3.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by
Reuters last week, after cutting rates in September and October
to boost growth after it contracted in the second quarter.
Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter as
government spending increased and U.S. demand form Mexican
manufactured exports picked up, but the central bank warned
risks to growth remain.
"Despite the nascent rebound that economic activity has
begun to register, a considerable degree of slack remains in the
labor market and the economy," the central bank said.
The bank cautioned about risks from volatility in
international markets, which could drive up borrowing costs just
as the government begins to spend more.
Emerging markets have been hit hard since the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it will eventually wind down its $85 billion
monthly stimulus program, which has boosted the appetite for
higher-yielding, riskier assets.
Policymakers said the risks to inflation were unchanged from
the last meeting, and they projected inflation would hover
around 3.5 percent through next year before heading to 3 percent
in 2015.
Annual inflation picked up in early November to 3.51 percent
on a seasonal spike in electricity costs, but tame core price
pressures give policymakers plenty of room to leave borrowing
costs steady.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little
changed by the statement, with bets pointing to steady interest
rates until late next year.
"We are not going to see the Banco de Mexico move its rate
for a long time," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at
Santander in Mexico City.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has been pushing
through Congress a raft reforms aimed at boosting growth in
Latin America's No. 2 economy, including bills to boost the
country's paltry tax take and buoy oil production.
The central bank said it expects the tax law, approved in
October, to have an only a temporary impact on inflation, but
policymakers said they would watch out for any second round
effects on inflation.
It added that the reforms, if approved could boost growth in
Mexico without generating inflationary pressures.