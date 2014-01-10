MEXICO CITY Jan 10 An uptick in December inflation in Mexico is due to transitory factors and will not prompt the bank to shift its monetary policy, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.

Inflation quickened to a 6-month high in December after the bank cut its benchmark interest rate three times to an all-time low of 3.5 percent last year to counter a slowdown.

(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)