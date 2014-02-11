MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexican industrial
production fell more than expected in December as factory output
shrank at its fastest pace in more than a year, pointing to a
fragile economic recovery and suggesting that borrowing costs
will remain low.
December industrial activity fell 0.5 percent
compared with November, the national statistics agency said on
Tuesday, falling short of estimates for a 0.2 percent rise in a
Reuters poll. The expansion in November was revised up to 0.25
percent from an previously reported 0.1 percent.
The contraction backs expectations of steady interest rates
this year. The central bank held its main rate steady at a
record low of 3.5 percent on Jan. 31, arguing that sluggish
growth would offset a surge in inflation from new taxes.
Factory output, a component of industrial production, fell
by 1.1 percent in December compared with November, the sharpest
drop since October. 2012. Mexico exports mostly manufactured
goods.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States.
Mexican construction activity rose nearly 0.2 percent in
December compared with November.
It was the second straight monthly expansion in
construction, which contracted most of last year.
Also in December, utilities rose 1.3 percent while mining
shrank 0.9 percent, as compared with November.
Manufacturing, utilities, construction and mining are all
components of industrial production, as measured by the national
statistics agency INEGI.
For 2013 as a whole, wavering U.S. demand combined and a
sharp drop in Mexican construction activity to drag on Latin
America's No. 2 economy last year.
Mexico's economy is seen growing 3.4 percent this year, up
from a projected 1.2 percent rate last year, according to the
median of a poll last week from Citigroup unit Banamex.
Industrial output fell 0.3 percent in December
from a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 0.75 percent
increase.