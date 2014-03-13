MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexican industrial
production rebounded more than expected in January, rising the
most in nearly a year pointing to a strengthening recovery in
Latin America's no. 2 economy.
January industrial activity rose 0.5 percent
compared with December, the national statistics agency said on
Thursday, gaining at its fastest pace since February.
The figure was above estimates for a 0.4 percent rise in a
Reuters poll and up from December's 0.46 percent contraction.
Data last month showed the economy slowed sharply in the
fourth quarter of 2013, dragging annual growth to a four-year
low of 1.1 percent and prompting analysts to lower forecasts for
2014.
Mexico's chief economist Ernesto Revilla told Reuters on
Wednesday the economy faces rising risks as the U.S. Federal
Reserve withdraws its stimulus but said it was too soon to
revise its 3.9 percent growth forecast for 2014.
Data on Thursday showed factory output, a component of
industrial production, rose by 2.34 percent in January compared
with the prior month, its best showing since September 2012.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods and nearly 80
percent of its exports to the United States.
But construction, a sector that dragged on growth last year,
contracted 1.23 percent in January, its biggest dip since April,
as mining and utilities also dipped.
Manufacturing, utilities, construction and mining are all
components of industrial production, as measured by the national
statistics agency INEGI.
Industrial output rose 0.7 percent in January
from a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 0.32 percent
increase and the 0.3 percent contraction notched in December.
Mexico's central bank in January kept borrowing costs at a
record low of 3.5 percent to juice growth despite an uptick
inflation above the bank's target ceiling.