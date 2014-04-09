(Adds link to graphic, economist comment)
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexican inflation fell
below the central bank's 4 percent limit in March, cooling a bit
more than expected and backing bets for steady interest rates
this year in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through March was
3.76 percent, the national statistics institute said on
Wednesday, compared to the 3.79 percent forecast in a Reuters
poll and down from a 4.23 percent rate in February.
Tame prices will allow policymakers to keep interest rates
at record lows to help fuel an economic recovery, contrasting
with top regional economy Brazil, which has jacked up borrowing
costs to fight a surge in inflation.
"This adds to the reasons to expect Mexico to outperform
Brazil this year," Capital Economics wrote in a note.
Brazil's inflation rose at the fastest pace for March in 11
years, challenging the central bank's plan to stop raising
interest rates soon.
Mexican annual inflation spiked had above 4 percent in
January but has since cooled. Policymakers held their benchmark
rate at 3.50 percent last month and pointed to slack in the
economy that would help contain price pressures.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little
changed as investors stuck to bets that eye steady borrowing
costs until a hike in March next year.
Consumer prices rose 0.27 percent in March,
compared to an expected 0.30 percent, while core prices, which
strip out some volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.21 percent
, versus an estimate of 0.19 percent.
Most of Mexico's central bankers think that the recent spike
in inflation has passed, while a weak economy at the start of
the year will push them to cut the 2014 growth outlook from a
current forecast of between 3 percent and 4 percent, minutes
from last month's meeting showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)