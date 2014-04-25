MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold its main interest rate steady on Friday as
easing inflation pressures give policymakers room to leave
borrowing costs low to support an economic recovery.
All 25 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week expected the
central bank to hold its main interest rate at a
record low of 3.50 percent. The bank will issue its decision on
Friday at 9 a.m. local time [1400 GMT].
Mexican annual inflation eased for the third month in a row
in early April and policymakers are seen keeping borrowing costs
steady into next year, in contrast to top regional economy
Brazil that has raised interest rates to fight inflation.
"We expect the monetary authority to remain on hold for the
foreseeable future unless the economy remains very weak and the
output gap continues to widen," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto
Ramos wrote in a note.
While Mexico's central bank is likely to highlight weaker
than expected growth so far this year, they are unlikely to
signal any willingness to lower interest rates since the U.S.
Federal Reserve has begun to unwind its monetary stimulus.
Foreign investors have amassed a record 1.9 trillion pesos
($145 billion) of local currency debt and any move to lower
Mexican interest rates as U.S. yields rise could undermine the
appeal of local assets and weaken the peso currency. A weaker
peso could fan inflation by driving up import prices.
Early this year, a jump in consumer prices, due mostly to
new taxes on soft drinks and junk food, pushed annual inflation
above the central bank's 4 percent threshold, but the pace of
price gains has eased.
Growth sank to a 4-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013 and a
weak start to the year has pushed economists to lower their
outlook for this year. Minutes from the central bank's last
meeting in March showed most policymakers think they need to cut
their 3-4 percent growth forecast for this year.
Data this week showed retail sales fell for a third month in
a row, underscoring weak domestic demand. The economy is seen
expanding 3 percent this year according to a Banamex poll
published this week.
($1 = 13.1090 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Andrew Hay)